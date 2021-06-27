NCOC to discuss physical exams, summer vacations tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Federal Planning Minister Asad Umar will chair a meeting of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on June 29 (Tuesday) to discuss matters related to upcoming exams and summer vacations, ARY News reported.

The meeting will be attended by Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood and all provincial education ministers.

The forum will discuss matters pertaining to upcoming examinations, summers vacations and other important issues.

It was learnt today that National Command Operation Centre (NCOC) has proposed summer holidays in educational institutes nationwide from July 18 as Punjab province is opposing the decision.

According to details, the NCOC has proposed summer holidays between July 18 and August 01.

However, the Punjab government while opposing the decision conveyed that it wanted to announce a month-long holiday from July 02 to August 02.

After disagreement from both sides, the matter would now be mulled over by the education conference of the NCOC where provinces will have their say over the matter.

A few days ago a dozen protesters had been arrested and scores of motorcycles impounded during a police action to disperse students staging a protest demanding online examinations at Faizabad.

The protesting students were demanding that their final exams should be held online.