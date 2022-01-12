NCOC decides revising quarantine policy for inbound passengers

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has decided to revise the quarantine policy for inbound passengers, citing sources, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Sources told ARY News that the federal authorities have cancelled their central quarantine policy for inbound passengers and prepared new guidelines for Covid-positive travellers arriving in Pakistan.

The NCOC issued a set of new instructions to the ministries of foreign affairs, interior and health. The new guidelines were also notified to all four provinces and Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA).

READ: PAKISTAN’S 48PC POPULATION FULLY VACCINATED AGAINST COVID-19: NCOC

It was learnt that Covid-positive inbound passengers will complete their quarantine period at their homes for 10 days. Moreover, those passengers who are staying at state-administered quarantine centres will be shifted to their homes.

All inbound passengers will undergo a mandatory rapid Covid-19 test at the airports and border terminals. The home quarantine policy will come into effect for those passengers entering Pakistan through the air or land borders.

Earlier on January 3, the NCOC had said that the fifth wave of coronavirus led by Omicron strain is rapidly surging in the country.

READ: NCOC REVISES TRAVEL PROTOCOLS FOR PASSENGERS COMING FROM UK

An NCOC session, co-chaired by Federal Minister Asad Umar and Major General Zafar Iqbal, had reviewed the overall situation of coronavirus pandemic in the country.

The Omicron variant of the coronavirus leading present upsurge in cases in the country. “The ratio of positive cases on the rise, especially in Karachi, where the positivity rate has soared to six per cent from the previous two per cent,” the session had been informed.

The NCOC had advised citizens to get them vaccinated amid the upsurge of coronavirus cases. The meeting had urged people to follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to keep them protected against infection.

Comments