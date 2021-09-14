NCOC relaxes COVID-19 restrictions in 18 districts

ISLAMABAD: After declining in the number of COVID-19 cases, health-related restrictions have been relaxed in 18 districts of the country out of 24, announced Federal Minister for Planning and Development and the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Asad Umar on Tuesday.

The restrictions were slapped in 24 districts across the country to release the load from the hospitals after a sharp rise in coronavirus cases, Asad Umar said while addressing a presser in Islamabad.

“Now the restrictions are being released in 18 out of 24 districts,” the NCOC head said and added that restrictions will remain in place in Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, Sargodha, Gujrat and Bannu until September 22.

The minister ruling out the closure of commercial activities said to slap restrictions on the unvaccinated person.

Gradually we will increase restrictions for the unvaccinated persons, he announced. There would be a complete ban on the working of unvaccinated persons in the educational institutions and the people related to the sector after September 30. No air travel facility for the persons who fail to get fully vaccinated against the pandemic by September 30.

Read more: COVID RESTRICTIONS BY NCOC TO PERSIST UNTIL AT LEAST SEP 13 REVIEW

Umar further said, after September 30 deadline, unvaccinated people will not be allowed to enter shopping malls, no bookings in the guest houses and hotels.

He urged the people to get themselves vaccinated against the pandemic as it is the only way to return to normal life in current circumstances.

He said 52 per cent population of Islamabad aged over 15 years has been vaccinated against COVID-19.