NCOC starts Covid booster shots. Who will get a third jab?

ISLAMABAD: Amidst the threat of transmission of new Covid strain ‘Omicron’ to Pakistan, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has approved a booster jab for people to strengthen their protection against the new variant.

The country’s top platform overseeing Covid response authorised booster shots for three groups of people including healthcare workers, those aged 50 and above and people who are immunocompromised.

The booster shot will be free of cost and can be administered at least six months after the administration of the last dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

The NCOC emphasised that Omicron variant is spreading fast across the globe and only protection against it is vaccination, calling for implementation of the basic SOPs, including mask wearing, social distancing and hand washing.

It decided to take strict measures regarding the obligatory vaccination regime with inoculation teams to be deployed at various public spots to vaccinate individuals against the coronavirus.

The NCOC will launch a special Covid-19 vaccination campaign on Dec 1. The forum instructed the provinces and authorities concerned to adopt a zero tolerance policy against individuals refusing Covid vaccine.

As many as 40 call centers have been established across the country to reach out to people who have not yet gotten their second dose.

