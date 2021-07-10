NDMA chairman, Sindh governor discuss cleanliness work of Karachi nullahs

KARACHI: National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chairman Lt. Gen. Akhtar Nawaz Satti on Saturday called on Sindh Governor Imran Ismail here at the Governor’s House, ARY News reported.

During the meeting, both leaders held detailed discussions on ongoing development projects, drainage and other important issues, said a spokesperson to the Sindh Governor.

On the occasion, the governor said that all possible assistance and cooperation would be provided for the timely completion of ongoing development projects under NDMA in the city.

Talking to the governor, the chairman said that the ongoing development projects under NDMA would be completed on time.

“Work was in full swing to clean up the city’s drains,” he added.

Earlier in the day, President Dr Arif Alvi chaired a high-level meeting at Governor House, Karachi to review progress on the Karachi Transformation Plan announced by PM Khan last year to resolve major infrastructure issues of the metropolitan city.

The meeting discussed the ongoing development projects in the port city under the transformation plan. Sindh Governor Imran Ismail updated the president about Karachi’s problems relating to the availability of clean drinking water, sewerage, solid waste management and transport.

During the meeting, President Arif Alvi laid particular emphasis on the importance of water conservation in Karachi. “No such plan to preserve water had been formulated in past,” he regretted.