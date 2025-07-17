PM Shehbaz reviews monsoon emergency measures at NEOC

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) in Islamabad to gauge its preparedness for the ongoing monsoon season and potential flood emergencies, ARY News reported.

During the Shehbaz Sharif monsoon visit, NDMA Chairman Lt. Gen. Inam Haider Malik gave a briefing to the Prime Minister on the existing flood conditions, pre-warning system, and integration techniques with provincial and district administrations.

Authorities informed the Prime Minister that rainfall levels have surged by 30–40% above average, raising issues about flash floods and water overflow across multiple regions.

The Shehbaz Sharif monsoon visit indicated the importance of preemptive disaster management. The Prime Minister indicated the need for instant alerts, public education campaigns, and effortless teamwork between federal and provincial agencies.

Shehbaz Sharif ordered the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to ensure the timely transmission of flood warnings via SMS and mobile alerts.

The NDMA flood response plan includes organising relief teams, enhancing water storage infrastructure, and utilising public-private partnerships to build climate-resilient systems.

The Prime Minister admired NDMA’s efforts in organising international relief missions and stressed the importance of learning from past disasters, particularly the catastrophic floods of 2022.

In closing, Shehbaz Sharif’s monsoon visit reaffirmed the government’s commitment to strengthening NDMA’s capabilities and ensuring the safety and well-being of citizens during extreme weather events.

Earlier, Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif summoned an emergency meeting as torrential rain wreak havoc in Rawalpindi, other Punjab cities.

At least 63 people died in rain-related incidents in Punjab during last 36 hours downpour bringing life to standstill in the province.

According to sources, the prime minister has summoned an immediate report from the Chief Commissioner Rawalpindi, MD WASA. The meeting will review measure taken for the safety of citizens and damages caused by the rain and urban flooding.

In view of prevailing weather conditions amid heavy rains, the district administration of Rawalpindi has announced a one-day public holiday.