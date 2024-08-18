NDMA warns of heavy rainfall in coming days

ISLAMABAD: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued a warning of heavy and intense rainfall across the country in the next 24 to 48 hours, raising concerns about potential urban flooding in major cities.

The NDMA has alerted all relevant departments to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions. According to the advisory, there is a significant risk of urban flooding in Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Kasur, and Sialkot.

Additionally, low-lying areas in Sargodha, Faisalabad, Nowshera, and Peshawar are also at risk of flooding.

The NDMA has cautioned that urban flooding could damage infrastructure and disrupt daily life. Communities living near drainage channels are particularly vulnerable to flash floods and may experience severe impacts.

In light of these urban flooding threats, the NDMA has launched the “Pak NDMA Disaster Alert” application, now available on both Google Play Store and iOS App Store. The public is urged to stay informed about weather updates and alerts through this app to ensure their safety.