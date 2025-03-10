Ne Zha 2 breaks another box office record

Ne Zha 2 has made history by reaching an incredible box office milestone, overtaking Avengers: Infinity War.

The animated sequel, which follows the success of the 2019 film Ne Zha, has been a massive hit in China and has also gained attention worldwide.

With its strong performance, Ne Zha 2 has now surpassed Avengers: Infinity War, proving the strength of animated films in the global market.

According to Variety, the chinese anime movie has officially crossed the $2 billion mark at the global box office. The movie earned another $38.2 million between March 3 and March 9, bringing its total earnings to $2.04 billion.

This achievement makes Ne Zha 2 the first animated film and the first Chinese film to ever cross this amount. By reaching this figure, Ne Zha 2 has now become the sixth-highest-grossing movie of all time, passing Avengers: Infinity War.

No other animated film has ever come close to this milestone. Inside Out 2, which was previously the highest-grossing animated movie, made $1.69 billion, falling short of the $2 billion mark by more than $300 million.

Additionally, the anime movie has broken records as the highest-grossing IMAX animated film and the highest-grossing movie from a single market, with most of its earnings coming from China.

Ne Zha 2 is still playing in theaters, and its earnings continue to grow. With this momentum, it has a chance to surpass Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens and become the fifth-highest-grossing movie of all time.

To achieve this, the movie needs just over $20 million more. While it may not reach Titanic’s fourth-place spot, the anime movie has already made its mark in cinema history by surpassing Avengers: Infinity War and setting new records.