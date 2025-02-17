Ne Zha 2 is shattering box office records, and it’s only getting started

The animated film Ne Zha 2 is taking China’s box office by storm, continuing its extraordinary run well beyond expectations.

The animated film, which has been a huge hit, earned RMB1.98 billion ($275.3 million) over the Feb. 14–16 weekend, bringing its total earnings to $1.64 billion. Its success in the box office is a testament to its strong fan base and widespread appeal.

The animated film has not only dominated the box office but is also making waves in the world of Imax. Ne Zha 2 contributed $22 million to Imax’s weekend total in China, a 21% increase from the previous weekend.

With Imax earnings reaching $104 million through Sunday and $106 million by Monday, the film has become the highest-grossing Imax release in China, surpassing Avengers: Endgame, which earned $83.5 million.

Ne Zha 2 is now the 16th film globally to cross the $100 million mark in Imax box office earnings.

Its $22 million Imax haul over the weekend is also one of the best third-weekend performances for a single Imax title worldwide, behind only Avengers: Infinity War and Avatar: The Way of Water.

Ne Zha 2 is on track to become one of the top 10 highest-grossing films of all time, as it is now positioned to surpass The Lion King.

The animated film has already earned over $1.64 billion, and it’s just behind Inside Out 2 in terms of all-time animated earnings. As the film’s global rollout continues, Ne Zha 2 is set to rise even higher in the rankings.

With Ne Zha 2 continuing its remarkable success, the film is maintaining a strong grip on the box office, as it leads the way in Imax earnings and becomes a major player in global cinema.