Is Ne Zha 2 about to overtake Titanic at the global box office?

China’s Ne Zha 2 has firmly cemented itself as a global box office sensation, and it’s now eyeing a spot among the highest-grossing films of all time by dethroning Titanic.

With its spectacular earnings, the animated film is challenging the dominance of James Cameron’s box office giants and could soon surpass some of Hollywood’s most iconic releases.

Having recently broken several records, Ne Zha 2 is on the verge of wrapping up its successful theatrical run, but not before reaching monumental milestones. The film has amassed over $2.1 billion globally, with a staggering $2 billion of that total coming from China alone.

This incredible achievement has seen Ne Zha 2 soar past the worldwide box office totals of Avengers: Infinity War and Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens, making it the fifth-highest-grossing film in history.

The movie’s success has been especially impressive given that it only recently began to roll out in international markets, earning significant amounts in countries where it would traditionally not have been released.

As the animated film edges closer to beating Titanic‘s box office haul, it’s also quickly closing in on the top spots held by James Cameron’s films.

While Titanic remains just ahead, the success of Ne Zha 2 indicates it could be pushing for a higher ranking in the near future, especially as Cameron prepares to release the third instalment of his Avatar series, Avatar: Fire and Ash.

However, with the Chinese animated film still going strong, it might just outlast its competition and secure a permanent spot among the all-time top earners.

What’s even more remarkable is that Ne Zha 2 was produced on a relatively modest budget of $80 million, less than half of what Pixar’s Inside Out 2 reportedly cost.

With a near-perfect 99 percent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes and a continued presence in cinemas worldwide, Ne Zha is rewriting records.