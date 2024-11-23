Neelam Kothari breaks silence on dating Govinda

Former Bollywood diva Neelam Kothari addresses the rumours around her affair with frequent co-star Govinda after the latter revealed that he wanted to marry her.

For the unversed, Bollywood star Govinda revealed in an old interview that he once called off his engagement with his then-fiancee and now-wife Sunita because he wanted to marry fellow actor Neelam Kothari.

“I asked Sunita to leave me. I broke off my engagement with her. Had Sunita not called me after five days and coaxed me into it again, I would probably have married Neelam. I wanted to marry her,” he had said.

Reacting to his statement, the ‘Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives’ star clarified in a new interview that there was ‘no link-up’ between her and Govinda.

She said, “I think link-ups were part of the whole game. There was no one to clarify. They just printed whatever they felt like…”

“And to be honest I feel like in those days we were scared of the press. Because it was the power of the pen and it was just part of it. If you did more than 2-3 films, it was just understood that… (you two must be dating),” added Kothari.

Notably, Neelam Kothari, who shared the screen with Govinda in more than 10 films during the ’80s, tied the knot with Rishi Sethia, son of a UK-based businessman in 2000, but they got divorced soon after.

She then married actor Samir Soni in 2011 and the couple adopted a daughter in 2013.

On the other hand, Govinda tied the knot with Sunita Munjal in 1987 but they kept their marriage a secret for four years. The couple shares two kids, a daughter named Tina, and a younger son, Yashvardhan.