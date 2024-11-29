Rumour has it: Neelam Muneer Khan to tie the knot in December

Social media buzz suggests that eminent film and TV actor Neelam Muneer Khan is set to tie the knot in December.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

Rumour mills are buzzing with yet another celebrity marriage, this time of A-list actor Neelam Muneer Khan, who is reportedly all set to tie the knot in UAE, sometime next month.

More details about the celebrity’s husband-to-be are yet to be disclosed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neelam Muneer Khan (@neelammuneerkhan)

Being one of the top league female stars in Pakistan’s entertainment industry with a massive fanbase in both online and offline spheres, millions of admirers of Khan are often speculating about her relationship status or wedding plans.

While the celebrity has yet to confirm or deny the latest buzz, she had previously shared that fans will come to know about her marriage when it happens, adding that it will be a simple affair.

Also Read: Neelam Muneer gets an offer to work in an Indian film

Meanwhile, on the work front, Neelam Muneer Khan, who made her debut in the drama industry with ‘Abhi Abhi‘, has numerous hit projects to her credit. Some of her notable TV performances include ‘Shehre-Dil Kay Darwazay’, ‘Umm-e-Kulsoom’, ‘Kahani Aik Raat Ki’, ‘Rang Laaga’, ‘Judai’, ‘Bikhray Moti’ and ‘Pyar Deewangi Hai’ among others.

Her last silver screen appearance came in Yasir Nawaz’s directorial murder mystery ‘Chakkar’.