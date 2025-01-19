Indian Olympian Neeraj Chopra ties the knot

Indian Olympian star Neeraj Chopra tied the knot with Himani Mor, a former Indian tennis player on Sunday.

The two-time Olympic medallist took to Instagram to share photos from the wedding ceremony where the couple is surrounded by close family members.

“Started a new chapter of life with my family,” the Indian Olympian wrote in his post.

“Grateful for every blessing that brought us to this moment together. Bound by love, happily ever after,” Neeraj Chopra added.

The news of his wedding comes months after Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem pipped him to the gold medal in the Paris Olympics 2024.

According to Indian media outlets, Neeraj Chopra’s bride Himani Mor is a former tennis player, who hails from Haryana.

Himani Mor is pursuing a Master of Science from the Isenberg School of Management.

It is worth noting here that the Tokyo Olympics 2020 gold medalist was previously linked to Indian pistol shooter Manu Bhaker after their meeting at an event of the Paris Olympics 2024.

Several media outlets reported that a marriage between the two athletes was on the cards after their interaction.

However, Manu Bhaker’s father later shut down such reports, saying that the pistol shooter was not old enough to get married.

On the professional front, the Indian javelin star was last seen in action in the Diamond League Final in September of last year.