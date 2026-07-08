Neetu Kapoor praises Fiza Ali's daughter in heartwarming video

Fiza Ali and her daughter Faraal met Bollywood actress Neetu Kapoor. She introduced her daughter as “ambassador of mental health”.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, she posted a video featuring her daughter in a warm embrace of Neetu Kapoor. Fiza Ali introduced her daughter and noted: “She is 11 years old and talked about mental health”.

In the caption of the video, she stated, “It was an absolute pleasure meeting Neetu Ji. A true icon, so humble and full of warmth. The way she appreciated Pakistan, encouraged my daughter Faraal, and praised our work for mental health awareness truly touched our hearts.”

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She continued, “Her words to my daughter: ‘I’m proud of you. Keep raising your voice for mental health. One day you’ll be a global ambassador for this cause,’ is something we will always cherish”.

In the final statement, “Thank you, Neetu Ji, for your kindness, encouragement, and love. Moments like these stay with you forever. Special thanks to Neelam Jalwa and the team for working tirelessly towards global mental health awareness and creating meaningful change.