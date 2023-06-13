Neighbours recover girls subjected to brutal torture by parents in Karachi

KARACHI: Neighbours have broken into a house and recovered two minor girls being subjected to brutal torture by their parents in Karachi’s Malir City area, AR News reported on Tuesday.

After the recovery of the girls, the residents called the police to the scene and handed over the girls allegedly being starved for many days and tortured by their father and stepmother.

In-charge women’s police station told the media that the recovered girls were identified as 9-year-old Khushi and 10-year-old Kainat. “The girls suffered burns on different parts of their bodies and they were starving for many days.”

The woman police officer said that the father and stepmother were allegedly torturing the girls and they used to play loud music while torturing the girls. The neighbours broke into the house and recovered the victim girls.

“Both girls are currently receiving medical treatment at Jinnah Hospital, whereas, their stepmother was arrested and kept at the Malir City police station. The Father of the victims is absconding.”

Police said that both girls are not in stable condition to record their testimonies, however, they only confirmed being subjected to brutal torture by their father, stepmother and brother.

The medico-legal officer (MLO) of the Jinnah Hospital said that the girls will be shifted to the National Institute of Child Health (NICH) after medical assistance. The MLO confirmed that the girls suffered severe wounds and parts of their bodies were burnt.

In December last year, a man namely Fawad had gruesomely murdered his wife and three daughters in Malir’s Shamsi Society after locking up the upper floor of the house. The slain persons included Fawad’s wife Huma, 10-year-old Samra, 12-year-old Fatima and 16-year-old Neha.

After murdering the family members, Fawad tried to end his life as well.

According to Fawad’s confessional statement, he was also running a trading business with the collaboration of some investors besides doing a job in which he faced losses, whereas, he and his wife usually fights at home. Fawad said that he was totally fed up with his life.

Due to the pressure of investors and the continuous ‘misbehaviour’ of my wife, I decided to kill my family and myself, Fawad said.