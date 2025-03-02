Neil Nitin Mukesh finally explains his ‘shut up’ moment with SRK!

Bollywood star, Neil Nitin Mukesh has finally addressed the long-standing controversy involving Shah Rukh Khan at an award function years ago.

The incident, which took place at the 2009 Filmfare Awards, saw Shah Rukh Khan joking about Neil Nitin Mukesh’s name, to which Neil Nitin Mukesh reportedly responded by telling Shah Rukh Khan to “shut up.”

Now, in a recent interview, Neil has clarified that he would never speak to his seniors in such a manner and that the situation was misunderstood.

Neil explained that he holds deep respect for industry seniors like Shah Rukh Khan and that his response at the time was part of the show’s format rather than a serious argument.

He emphasised that his name carries a legacy, honouring his father, Nitin, and his grandfather, Mukesh, and that he doesn’t feel the need to justify it to everyone.

Neil Nitin Mukesh stated that those who joke about his name do not share the same legacy and, therefore, cannot fully understand its significance.

Neil responded, “Sir, that’s a very kind question, thank you so much. But may I take the liberty of saying something?”

When Shah Rukh Khan encouraged him to proceed, Neil firmly stated, “I actually find that to be an insult. It doesn’t feel right.

Perhaps you haven’t noticed, but my father is present here. I believe you all just need to shut up. I’m sorry.”

During the award show, Shah Rukh Khan humorously remarked that Neil Nitin Mukesh had three first names but no surname.

The joke gained attention, leading to widespread speculation about Neil’s reaction.

However, Neil has now made it clear that he has nothing but admiration for Shah Rukh Khan and that the entire situation was blown out of proportion.

On professional front, Neil was last seen with R Madhavan in “Hisaab Barabar,” a thrilling new film which arrived on ZEE5 on January 24.

“Hisaab Barabar” isn’t just about corruption but the human cost of greed. It delves into the personal struggles of Radhe (R Madhavan), showing how this fight impacts his relationships and his own sense of self.

Directed by the talented Ashwni Dhir, this film boasts a stellar cast, including the ever-charismatic R Madhavan as Radhe. Kirti Kulhari adds another layer of depth to the story with her powerful performance.