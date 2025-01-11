‘Hisaab Barabar’ trailer: R. Madhavan takes on Neil Nitin Mukesh

Prepare to be captivated by R Madhavan in “Hisaab Barabar,” a thrilling new film arriving on ZEE5 on January 24! This is not your typical Bollywood flick — it’s a hard-hitting social drama that will leave you thinking long after the credits roll.

Imagine this: Radhe Mohan Sharma, played by super talented R Madhavan, a humble railway ticket inspector, stumbles upon a shocking secret. He discovers a massive financial scam, a billion-dollar heist orchestrated by the powerful banker, Micky Mehta (played by the intense Neil Nitin Mukesh).

Suddenly, R Madhavan’s Radhe character finds himself in a David vs. Goliath battle. He’s a lone voice against a corrupt system, a small man taking on a giant. The film explores how this ordinary man’s life is turned upside down as he fights for justice.

“Hisaab Barabar” isn’t just about corruption but the human cost of greed. It delves into the personal struggles of Radhe (R Madhavan), showing how this fight impacts his relationships and his own sense of self.

Directed by the talented Ashwni Dhir, this film boasts a stellar cast, including the ever-charismatic R Madhavan as Radhe. Kirti Kulhari adds another layer of depth to the story with her powerful performance.

This isn’t just a movie; it’s a social commentary. “Hisaab Barabar” will make you question the world around you and ponder the importance of integrity and standing up for what’s right.

Read More: LEAKED: Ranveer Singh’s pictures from ‘Dhurandhar’ sets go viral

Mark your calendars for January 24th and get ready to experience this gripping tale on ZEE5!