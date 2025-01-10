web analytics
25.9 C
Karachi
Friday, January 10, 2025
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
Prayer Times
- Advertisement -

LEAKED: Ranveer Singh’s pictures from ‘Dhurandhar’ sets go viral

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh flaunts a never-seen-before turban look in the leaked images from the sets of his next film, tentatively titled Dhurandhar’.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

Following the success of his Diwali release ‘Singham Again’, Ranveer Singh is currently busy filming for his next project, filmmaker Aditya Dhar’s multi-starrer, announced last year.

The first leaked pictures of Singh, reportedly from an action sequence of the same project, see him in an all-new look, with a beard and turban, while he wore a kurta with his long, untamed hair.

The intense avatar of the ‘Simmba’ star has sent his fans into a frenzy, with many even finding it reminiscent of his own character, Alauddin Khilji from ‘Padmaavat’, while others drew comparisons with Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Animal’ look.

Ranveer Singh on the sets of Dhurandhar
byu/Glad-Ad5911 inBollyBlindsNGossip

Sardar look mein bhi Khilji wali intensity, Ranveer, you’re on fire!” a social user wrote, while another reiterated, “I still can’t get over how amazing Ranveer looked as #Khilji! So excited to see him bring that power back!”

“He was Animal before Animal,” one more comment read.

Previously, it was reported by Indian media that Singh will essay the role of an intelligence officer in Aditya Dhar’s film, currently on the floors under the title ‘Dhurandhar’. The ensemble star cast of the film also features R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt and Akshaye Khanna.

While more details about the film’s plot have been carefully kept under the wraps, reports suggest that the high-octane espionage thriller is set against the backdrop of the geopolitical scenario between India and Pakistan.

The title, co-produced by Aditya and his brother Lokesh Dhar’s B62 Studios, in partnership with Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios, is expected to hit theatres later this year.

Also Read: Ranveer Singh, Kiara Advani’s ‘Don 3’ shelved?

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

With inflation coming down, is Pakistan's economy on the path to full recovery?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.