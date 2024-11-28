Ranveer Singh, Kiara Advani’s ‘Don 3’ shelved?

Makers of Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani starrer ‘Don 3’ have finally addressed the reports, suggesting that the film has been either postponed or shelved altogether.

There had been reports circulating on the internet for the past couple of days, which suggested that the hotly-anticipated threequel ‘Don 3’, starring Singh and Advani as the main leads, has hit a roadblock, and will not go on the floors next year as planned.

However, these reports have now been dismissed by the production banner Excel Entertainment of Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, asserting that the project is right on schedule.

“The makers and Ranveer Singh are on the same page that the timelines of Don 3 remain unchanged. Any such news of postponement is not true,” stated the press note by the production company’s spokesperson.

It further read, “With the timelines firmly in place, the mandates for Don 3 remain ambitious — delivering a cinematic spectacle that lives up to the franchise’s legacy while setting new benchmarks.”

Notably, Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s production banner Excel Entertainment, got the rights to remake the Amitabh Bachchan starrer 1978 title ‘Don’, rebooting the franchise in 2006 with the first film titled ‘Don: The Chase Begins Again’ starring Shah Rukh Khan in the titular role. He reprised his role in the sequel ‘Don: The King is Back’ (2011).

Bollywood A-lister Ranveer Singh was confirmed to replace Khan in the hotly-anticipated final film of the series ‘The Chase Ends’, whereas, Kiara Advani is on board to play the female lead in the action thriller.

