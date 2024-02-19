Neither Nawaz, nor Shehbaz in favour of forming govt: Javed Latif

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Javed Latif on Monday asserted that not only party supremo Nawaz Sharif, but also Shehbaz Sharif was not in favour of forming government in Centre, ARY News reported.

Speaking at ARY News programme ‘Off the Record’, the PML-N leader said that his party was being told to form the federal government which according to him is in the country’s interest.

“90 per cent of the PML-N leaders are of the view that we should not form government in any way,” Javed Latif maintained. However, he said, the PML-N has nominated Shehbaz Sharif for prime minister’s slot.

Javed Latif further said that Nawaz Sharif had also opined not to opt for forming government under such circumstances. “The people who are in majority should form the government,” he said, adding that popularity of such people will be exposed in 6 months.

He alleged that both the 2018 and 2024 elections were rigged, calling for judicial inquiry of both the polls. “The nation is losing faith in the system; the state has suffered due to such obstacles”, he added.

PTI-backed independent candidate Khurram Shahzad Virk won the election for National Assembly constituency NA-115, Sheikhupura III by securing 130,255 votes. As per unofficial result, his runner-up was Javed Latif, who bagged 94,144, votes.

Uncertainty looms over Pakistan’s political future as none of the major political parties – PML-N, PPP, or the PTI-backed independent candidates – secured a simple majority in the National Assembly in the February 8 general elections.

Political stakeholders were making efforts to forge alliances and secure 169 seats in the 336-member lower house of parliament.

PTI-backed Independent candidates consolidated their lead in the general elections 2024 over mainstream political parties, especially in the National and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assemblies, throughout the result announcement process.

According to the results announced so far, PTI-backed independent candidates have managed to win 92 seats. PML-N is in the second position with 79 seats, while the PPP has won 54 seats.

The MQM-P won in 17 constituencies, JUI-F in four, and PML-Q in three, while IPP and BNP won two seats each.