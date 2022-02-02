Neither presidential system, nor emergency planned: Sheikh Rasheed    

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Wednesday said that neither a presidential system is being introduced nor an emergency is being imposed in the country, ARY NEWS reported.

“All such things are nothing more than the rumours and being an interior minister I confirm to you that there is no plan to bring the presidential system or impose emergency in the country,” he said while speaking during a presser in Islamabad.

Speaking over health issues faced by PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, Sheikh Rasheed said that on one hand, he could not travel to Pakistan owing to COVID while on the other hand, they are asking people to march towards Islamabad.

He, however, said that the opposition could march towards Islamabad and the government is not threatened by it.

“They [opposition] will neither get a deal or dheel,” he said and further rubbished aside their plans to bring a no-confidence motion in the Parliament.

Speaking over the law and order situation, Sheikh Rasheed said that he has written letters to chief secretaries and IGs in all provinces to remain alert in wake of the rising terror threats.

“TTP has ramped up its attacks and recently two of its terrorists have been neutralized in Islamabad,” he said and added that it was not possible for them to accept the demands from the TTP for a ceasefire.

While responding to transfers of FIA officials dealing with mega-money laundering cases, the interior minister said that DG FIA has reshuffled the officials and he was not aware of the changes.

“Only Prime Minister Office could revert these transfers,” he said.

