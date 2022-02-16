VIDEO: Nepal wicketkeeper refuses to run batsman out after accidental fall

Nepal Wicketkeeper Aasif Sheikh is being lauded by the cricket fans for showing a great sporting gesture as he refused to run Irish Batsman Andy Mcbrine out after an accidental fall.

The incident took place in one of the matches of the 2021-22 Oman Quadrangular Series. Nepal pacer Kamal Singh Airee was bowling to Ireland’s Mark Adair when the batter mistimed his shot and the ball went up. Mark called for a quick single, while his partner at the non-striker end, Andy McBrine took a tumble after colliding with the bowler.

ICYMI: Nepal wicketkeeper Aasif Sheikh displayed some outstanding sportsmanship in a 16-run loss to Ireland… the ‘spirit of cricket’ is alive!👏🇳🇵 pic.twitter.com/D2E2a4wVMc — 🏏Flashscore Cricket Commentators (@FlashCric) February 15, 2022

McBrine was a long way away from the popping crease when Singh threw the ball at Nepal’s wicketkeeper Aasif Sheikh but he chose not the run the batsman out, setting a brilliant example of cricketing spirit.

The act of the Nepal wicketkeeper is being widely praised while one of the on-air commentators said this moment will surely become one of the nominations for this year’s ICC Spirit of Cricket Award.

