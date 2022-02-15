Viral video: Australia’s Mitchell Starc surprises cricket lovers during T20I

Social media users were surprised when a video of Australia fast bowler Mitchell Starc bowling the widest no-ball in the third T20I against Sri Lanka fixture went viral.

The third game of the five-match T20I series was played in the Manuka Oval of Canberra.

The viral video sees wicketkeeper Matthew Wade scrambled to stop the shocking wide full toss but could not it. The umpire judged it as no ball-four, thus giving a free hit to the visitors.

Not the greatest delivery Mitchell Starc has ever bowled… 😂#AUSvSL pic.twitter.com/zkODpSEatA — Wisden (@WisdenCricket) February 15, 2022

The commentators came up with some interesting comments.

“WOW! No ball, free hit, four, not much else to say,” Fox Cricket’s Mark Howard was quoted saying in the report.

Australia’s two-time world cup winning pacer Brett Lee said it was even worse than what Steve Harmison from England had bowled in the Ashes series back in 2007.

“I was going to say it was Steve Harmison-like, but it wasn’t even that,” he commented. “I don’t reckon I’ve ever seen a ball go that wide while I’ve been commentating.”

Mitchell Starc’s teammate Glenn Maxwell came to the fast bowler’s defence, saying it happened due to dew.

“It wasn’t his finest ball of the night, but it’s starting to get quite dewy, it’s been quite hot so it can get quite sweaty as well,” he said.

