Nepra announces reduction in power tariff for KE consumers

KARACHI: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Friday announced a Rs0.5 per unit reduction in the power tariff for K-Electric consumers, ARY News reported.

According to the notification issued by the NEPRA, the K-Electric power tariff was reduced due to the fuel cost adjustments (FCAs) in the month of April.

The notification said that the relief granted will not be applicable to lifeline customers, consumers up to 300 units, Agricultural Consumers and Electric Vehicle Charging Stations,

“The relief will only be applicable for one month,” it said.

On June 13, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) jacked up the power tariff by Rs1.61 per unit for the rest of the country.

According to the notification issued by the power regulatory authority, NEPRA approved Rs1.61 per unit hike in electricity in the wake of the monthly fuel adjustment. The consumers have to pay the additional amount in June.