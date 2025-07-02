NEPRA approves Rs1.15/unit cut in basic electricity tariff

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Wednesday approved Rs1.15/unit cut in the basic electricity tariff in Pakistan, ARY News reported.

As per details, the NEPRA approved the federal government’s request to reduce the base tariff.

In its official decision issued from Islamabad, NEPRA confirmed the decrease in the basic electricity rate and has forwarded the decision to the federal government for notification.

The revised tariff will come into effect once it is formally notified by the government.

Earlier, the NEPRA reduced K-Electric’s (KE) tariff by Rs2.99 per unit.

Read more: NEPRA completes hearing on KE’s Rs 4.69 relief plea for Karachi consumers

According to a notification, the reduction has been made under monthly fuel adjustment for March which will reflect in the June electricity bills, offering some respite of KE consumers amid soaring power costs and prolonged load-shedding in Karachi.

Meanwhile, the city had been grappling with intensified unannounced load-shedding as summer heat peaks, drawing protests not only from residents but also from elected representatives.

In a recent interview on ARY News, K-Electric CEO Moonis Alvi conceded the high electricity costs but deflected responsibility, attributing the pricing to government policies.