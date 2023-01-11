NEPRA approves hike in power tariff

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Wednesday approved a hike in power tariff by Rs0.19 per unit on account of monthly fuel adjustment (MFA), ARY News reported.

The hike in tariff was approved after the public hearing to consider the monthly fuel adjustment (MFA) on a petition filed by the Central Power Purchasing Agency-Guarantee.

The NEPRA has issued notification of the increases in electricity prices and the recent hike will be charged in the bills for January 2023, it added.

The increase will not be applicable for the lifeline, electric vehicle charging stations and K-Electric consumers.

Earlier, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) made use of Thar Coal mandatory for coal-power plants.

Read more: NEPRA MAKES USE OF THAR COAL MANDATORY FOR COAL POWER PLANTS

The electric power regulator has issued guidelines to the coal-power plants.

“The power plants would have to see availability of coal from Thar before coal import,” the NEPRA guidelines read.

“Independent Power Producers (IPPs) will inform their six months’ requirement of coal to Thar Coal Energy Board,” NEPRA instructed. “In case of non-availability of required coal, they will be eligible to import it.”

The coal will be purchased and sold in Pakistani rupee, power regulator said. “Minimum coal import order will not be lesser than 5,000 tons,” it added.

