NEPRA approves massive hike in power tariff

KARACHI: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has approved the government’s request to increase the basic electricity tariff by up to Rs 7.12 per unit, ARY News reported on Thursday.

This tariff hike will apply uniformly across the country, including Karachi, while the Households and consumers with up to 200 units monthly are exempted from the hike for three months.

As per the notification, the domestic consumers will see a new tariff structure with the consumers between 201 and 300 units per month, the tariff will increase by Rs 7.12 to Rs 34.26 per unit.

Those consuming units between 301 and 400 will experience an Rs 7.02 increase, bringing rate to Rs 39.15 per unit.

Consumers using between 401 and 500 units will see their rates go up by Rs 6.12 to Rs 41.36 per unit.

The tariff for those consuming between 501 and 600 units will rise by Rs 6.12 to Rs 42.78 per unit, and for those using between 601 and 700 units, the rate will increase by Rs 6.12 to Rs 43.92 per unit.

Additionally, the consumers exceeding 700 units per month, the tariff will increase by Rs 6.12 to Rs 48.84 per unit.

Meanwhile, the lifeline consumers, who use up to 50 units per month, will continue to pay Rs 3.95 per unit. Those consuming between 51 and 100 units will maintain a rate of Rs 7.74 per unit.

NEPRA has sent the notification for this tariff increase to the federal government, which is expected to issue an official notification soon. The tariff hike will apply uniformly across the country, ensuring a standardized rate for all regions, including Karachi.