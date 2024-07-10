JI demands end of slab system in power bills, cancel IPP agreements

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami on Wednesday demanded end of the slab system in electricity bills and cancellation of agreements with the IPPs to bring power tariffs down, ARY News reported.

Talking to media in Lahore JI Ameer Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman said that the nation paying capacity charges for electricity price. “Our capacity has been 42,000 megawatts of electricity and our consumption has been 32,000 MW,” JI chief said.

“This is independent power producers (IPPs) business, and these people always remain in each government,” Hafiz Naeem said. “These IPPs agreements should be cancelled,” he demanded.

“They recover more from people in respect of taxes. We are opposed to the cruel slab system of bills. Get rid of the slab system and bring power prices down,” Hafiz Naeem demanded.

“They are announcing repeatedly to provide solar panels. Cheaper electricity is our basic right, supply us electricity without strings of taxes,” JI Ameer said.

“They have to stop recovery of the capacity charges from people, the price of that electricity, which has not even been generated”, he said.

Shehbaz Sharif had announced to receive the bills from 200 power units’ consumers in installments, which has not been implemented on the demand of the IMF, he said.

“Don’t offer us lollypop and betray us with your announcements,” JI leader said.