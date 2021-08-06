NEPRA approves reduction in fuel adjustment charges for August 2021

ISLAMABAD: National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Friday has announced to reduce fuel adjustment charges for the month of August 2021.

According to a notification issued by the power regulatory body, Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) sought a reduction in fuel adjustment charges by 19 paisas per unit.

The NEPRA said that it held a public hearing on fuel charges adjustment (FCA) on 28 July 2021 and later approved a reduction in charges by 19 paisas per unit. The reduction will only be applicable for the month of August 2021.

The power regulatory authority announced that the reduction in charges will not be applicable for K-Electric consumers and the industrial consumers who are already taking benefit from the Industrial Support Package.

Last month, National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) had announced to provide relief to the power consumers in the utility bill of August in terms of fuel adjustment charges.