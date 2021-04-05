NEPRA notifies decline in tariff for hydropower producers

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Monday announced the tariff for the hydropower electricity in the country, bringing it down by Rs1.56 per unit, ARY NEWS reported.

According to a handout issued today, the tariff for hydropower producers was set at Rs4.11 per unit for the ongoing fiscal year, bring it down from Rs5.67 per unit.

“The tariff includes 0.96 paisas of profit for the hydropower producers,” it said adding that earlier the profit was charged at the rate of Rs3.55 per unit.

On March 30, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Tuesday approved a hike of Rs 0.65 per unit in the price of electricity.

Read More: NEPRA given autonomy regarding power tariff as president sings ordinance

The latest increase has been made on account of variations in the fuel charges for the month of February 2021. According to the power regulator, the tariff hike will be applicable to all consumers and would be charged from consumers in April billing month.

The increase in power tariff will put a cumulative burden of Rs4.59 billion on consumers. The consumers could not get relief of Rs210 million due to the low supply of LNG in February.

Comments

comments