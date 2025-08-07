NEPRA approves Rs0.65/unit reduction in power tariff

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) approved a reduction of Rs 0.65 per unit in the tariff for the month of June on Thursday, ARY News reported.



In an official notification, the power regulatory authority confirmed that the reduction was approved under the monthly Fuel Charges Adjustment (FCA) mechanism.

As per the NEPRA, the reduction will reflect in the bills for August 2025.

The decision was made after reviewing the actual fuel cost data submitted by the Central Power Purchasing Agency Guarantee Limited (CPPA-G).

According to the provided stats, the real fuel cost for June was Rs. 7.68/unit, as compared to the reference cost, which was Rs. 8.33/unit.

If approved, the adjustment will be applicable to all Distribution Companies (DISCOS), including the K-Electric.

This Fuel Charges Adjustment would be a significant relief for consumers of Ex-WAPDA Distribution Companies (XWDISCOs).

Earlier, NEPRA invited stakeholders to participate in a public hearing scheduled for July 30, 2025, to finalise the adjustment at NEPRA Tower, Islamabad. The meeting was attended by the stakeholders except, Ministry of Energy, SSGCL, SNGPL and the Ministry of Finance, despite everyone having been sent invitations.

In the month of June 2025, Pakistan produced a total of 13,744 GWh of electricity. Hydel sources were on top with 39.36 percent of total generation. RLNG sources were on second top with 16.12 percent, then local Coal on 10.99 percent, imported Coal on 10.16 percent, and nuclear on 10.06 percent. Solar energy, notably, was supplied at zero cost per unit, while the electricity imported from Iran was the most expensive at Rs. 22.5155/kWh.

Read More: NEPRA concludes hearing for requested consumer relief of Rs1.80 per unit

After consideration of a loss of 2.97 percent, the total energy supplied to the power companies was 13,310 gigawatt-hours, costing an average of Rs 7.68 per kilowatt-hour.

Due to this cost competence, NEPRA approved the Fuel Charges Adjustment.

The Fuel Charges Adjustment for June 2025 is likely to support millions of consumers, except lifeline users, Electric Vehicle Charging Stations (EVCS), and pre-paid meter users, as per NEPRA’s standard eradications.