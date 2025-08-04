NEPRA concludes hearing for requested consumer relief of Rs1.80 per unit

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Monday concluded a public hearing under the Quarterly Tariff Adjustment (QTA) mechanism for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024–25.

The hearing discussed the possibility of granting consumer relief of up to Rs1.80 per unit for power distribution companies (DISCOs) over the next three months.

The hearing was chaired by NEPRA Chairman, Waseem Mukhtar. Officials from the Central Power Purchasing Agency – Guaranteed (CPPA-G), representatives from the Ministry of Energy, members of the business community, journalists, and members of the general public participated in the session.

According to NEPRA, DISCOs had submitted a petition seeking a relief of Rs53.393 billion under the fourth-quarter adjustment for FY 2024–25. If approved, the proposed adjustment would reduce electricity prices by Rs1.80 per unit for consumers over a three-month period, as outlined by CPPA-G officials.

Read More: Electricity prices likely to drop in Pakistan

NEPRA confirmed that all stakeholders were provided with a fair opportunity to present their viewpoints during the hearing. If implemented, the proposed relief would apply to all DISCO consumers, including K-Electric customers, with the exception of lifeline users, prepaid consumers, and electric vehicle charging stations.

The regulatory authority stated that it would issue a detailed decision after thoroughly reviewing all the data presented during the hearing.