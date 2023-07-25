NEPRA approves Rs7.5 per unit hike in base power tariff

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has approved the federal government’s request to hike the base power tariff by Rs7.5 per unit, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

After approving the massive hike in the base power tariff, the regulatory authority forwarded the matter to the federal government for the issuance of a notification.

The power tariff hike will be taken into effect on July 1 after the issuance of a notification.

The lifeline consumers will be exempted from the recent power tariff hike. The protected consumers using 200 units in a month will not be affected from the base tariff hike.

The power tariff will be increased to Rs16.48 per unit after the hike of Rs3 for the consumers using up to 100 units in a month.

For consuming 101 to 200 units, the tariff will be increased by Rs4, taking it to Rs22.95 per unit.

For consuming 201 to 300 units, the tariff will be increased by Rs5, taking it to Rs27.14 per unit.

For consuming 301 to 400 units, the tariff will be increased by Rs6.5, taking it to Rs32.03 per unit.

For consuming 401 to 500 units, the tariff will be increased by Rs7.5, taking it to Rs35.24 per unit.

For consuming 501 to 600 units, the tariff will be increased by Rs7.5, taking it to Rs36.66 per unit.

For consuming more than 700 units, the tariff will be increased by Rs7.5, taking it to Rs42.72 per unit.

After the inclusion of sales tax, Rs50.41 per unit will be charged at maximum.

The per unit electricity cost, Rs3.95, will remain same for the lifeline consumers using 50 units in a month.

The per unit electricity cost, Rs7.74, will remain same for the lifeline consumers using 51 to 100 units in a month.

For protected consumers using 1 to 100 units, the per unit cost will be Rs7.74, Rs10.06 per unit for the protected consumers using 101 to 200 units in a month.