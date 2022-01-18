NEPRA to mull over hike in power tariff for household consumers

ISLAMABAD: National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has received a recommendation for an increase in power tariff by Rs0.95 per unit for household consumers, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the suggestion for an increase in power tariff has been made from Rs0.08 per unit to Rs0.95 per unit for separate slabs of household consumers.

The power tariff would be raised by Rs0.08 per unit for those using over 100 units of electricity, followed by Rs0.18 per unit hike for more than 200 units, Rs0.48 per unit for 201 to 300 units, and Rs0.95 per unit for 301 to 700 units.

An increase in basic tariff would eliminate an Rs20 billion annual subsidy from the government. The recommendations would be mulled over during the NEPRA hearing on January 24.

In a bombshell for Karachiites, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has approved an increase in electricity tariff for Karachi in terms of fuel adjustment charges in early January.

According to a notification issued by the NEPRA, the electricity tariff will be hiked by Rs1.07 per unit in terms of fuel adjustment for the month of October.

The amount will be received in the bills of January, it said adding that the Karachiites will have to bear an additional burden of Rs1.91 billion.

The hearing for fuel adjustment was held by NEPRA on November 03.

K-Electric consumers are likely to pay an additional Rs5.50 per unit in their electricity bills as the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) reserved its judgment on a petition filed by the company for a hike in power tariff under the fuel adjustment mechanism yesterday.

K-Electric, the sole power utility in Karachi, had requested an increase of Rs5.18 for July to September 2021, and a rupee of 0.32 for November.

