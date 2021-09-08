NEPRA completes hearing on electric vehicle charging tariff

KARACHI: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has completed its hearing to determine the charging tariff of electric vehicles, ARY News rereported on Wednesday.

“We will try to keep the charging of electric vehicles below the petrol expenses,” Chairman NEPRA Tauseef Farooqi said. “The Nepra will fix the the maximum cap for EV charging services to be provided by a station,” he said.

“The EV charging stations wouldn’t charge more than the fixed price,” he said.

According to National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) officials charging an electric vehicle will require 40 units and per electricity unit charging tariff has been estimated at Rs 45.08.

An electric vehicle will cover a distance of 12 kilometres on one unit, according to the electric power regulator.

Chairman NEPRA asked the people linked to the market to send their opinions to the Authority within a week.

The NEPRA will review the proposals of all stakeholders before deciding the issue, chairman said.

“We will protect consumers as well as to encourage the investors,” Farooqi said.

The world is moving towards electric vehicles considering the environment friendly impact. Many countries around the world are taking initiatives to reduce CO2 emissions by introducing electric vehicles.

The government of Pakistan is also committed to control the harmful emissions and has recently approved an Electric Vehicle Policy.

The government plans to transform 30 per cent of vehicles plying on the road to electric vehicles by 2030.