NEPRA cuts power tariff for Aug-Oct 2025

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has approved a reduction of Rs 1.88 per unit under quarterly tariff adjustment for the fourth quarter of FY 2024-25, ARY News reported.

This approval will result in a negative adjustment of Rs. 55.87 billion that will be given to consumers from August to October 2025.

This step has been taken after capacity charges reduction and an increase in industrial electricity sales.

This move comes in response to reduced capacity charges and a surge in industrial electricity sales as a result of integrating captive power consumers into the national grid.

The NEPRA quarterly tariff adjustment will apply to all consumer categories of XWDISCOs and K-Electric once the federal government approves the adjustment.

Lifeline and prepaid consumers are not eligible to avail the benefits of this adjustment.

The decision was taken after the conclusion of a hearing held on August 4, 2025, in which stakeholders presented their views. Ministry of Energy, CPPA-G, and industry representatives also attended the hearing and presented their views.

Different factors have contributed to recent adjustments, including the termination of IPP contracts, nuclear debt reprofiling, and a reduction in CPPA-G capacity charges.

Additionally, 281 captive power users (700–750 MW) have shifted to the national grid, and some DISCOs have seen industrial sales surge by up to 183 percent.

According to stats, FESCO, GEPCO, HESCO, and LESCO posted major growth in industrial sales, credited to the onboarding of captive power consumers. LESCO alone saw B3/B4 category sales jump from 996 million to 1,600 million units.

While many lauded the NEPRA quarterly tariff adjustment, questions were also raised about overbilling, the sustainability of industrial growth, and pending connection backlogs.

NEPRA directed DISCOs to provide comparisons of industrial sales and captive load transitions in detail in the next filings.



In line with federal policy, the same NEPRA quarterly tariff adjustment will apply to K-Electric consumers, maintaining tariff uniformity across Pakistan.