The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), in Pakistan has granted a 20-year electricity distribution license to ‘DHA Energy Supply Company’ for supplying power exclusively to DHA City Karachi.

The license was awarded during a ceremony held at NEPRA headquarters in Islamabad. The license will be effective from 1 October 2026 and remain valid until 30 September 2046.

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The move is being seen as a significant step towards introducing greater competition in Pakistan’s power sector and modernizing electricity distribution services.

Under the license, ‘DHA Energy Supply Company’ will be responsible for providing uninterrupted electricity within the boundaries of DHA City Karachi.

NEPRA said the company is authorized to operate only within DHA City and must charge consumers only those electricity tariffs, use-of-system charges and connection fees that are approved by the regulator from time to time.

DHA City Karachi, a residential project being developed by the Defence Housing Authority (DHA), is spread over approximately 22,000 acres in Gadap Town, around 56 kilometres from Karachi.

Energy experts believe granting distribution licenses to new companies could encourage healthy competition in Pakistan’s electricity market, potentially leading to improved services and a more reliable power supply for consumers.