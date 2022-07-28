NEPRA hikes power tariff for K-Electric consumers by Rs11.37 per unit

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority has raised power tariff for K-Electric consumers by Rs11.37, an Rs0.01 less than demanded by the power utility, ARY NEWS reported.

The approval was given in terms of fuel adjustment charges for June 2022 and the increase will not be applicable for life-line consumers.

The K-Electric has demanded a hike in power tariff by Rs11.38 and while justifying it one of its spokesperson said that it was for a month in terms of FAC and was as per the NEPRA rules. The power utility blamed hike in prices of furnace oil in international markets by 42 percent from March to June 2022 behind the increase.

“The RLNG prices also rose by 50 from March to June,” a spokesman for the K-Electric said.

It is pertinent to mention here that on June 04, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) raised the power tariff for K-Electric consumers by Rs9.66 per unit after the power utility sought an increase in power tariff by Rs11.34 per unit.

The demand came during the NEPRA hearing for fuel adjustment charges for May.

