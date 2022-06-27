NEPRA hikes power tariff by Rs7.90 per unit

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Monday approved another hike in power tariff by Rs7.90 per unit, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by the power regulatory authority, the increase was made under fuel adjustment charges (FAC) for the month of May, following demand from CPPAG for a hike of Rs7.96 per unit.

The power regulatory authority took the decision after conducting a hearing on the plea of Central Power Purchasing Agency (CCPA) today.

The amount will be received in the bills of July, it said and added that life consumers and K-Electric are exempted from the tariff hike.

It is pertinent to mention here that the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has already fixed the power tariff at Rs24.82 per unit for the fiscal year of 2022-23 after a massive hike of Rs7.91 per unit.

On June 24, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) approved a hike in electricity tariff for K-electric consumers by Rs5.27 per unit.



According to a handout issued by Nepra, the K-Electric sought an increase in power tariff by Rs5.31 as fuel adjustment charges for April, however, the power authority approved an Rs5.25 hike.

