NEPRA hikes power tariffs by Rs4.12 per unit

KARACHI: National Electric Power Regulation Authority (NEPRA) on Thursday jacked up the tariff by Rs 4.12 per unit for its consumers, ARY News reported.

The NEPRA issued a notification, increasing the power tariff by Rs 4.12 per unit in the account fuel adjustment charges for the month of November 2023.

Meanwhile, the consumers have to pay additional charges in the month of January 2024, however, the increase will not apply to Lifeline and KE consumers.

Earlier, at the request of the caretaker government, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) approved the tariff hike to maintain the uniform electricity tariff across the country.

According to the issued notification, the power regulatory authority approved the surge of Rs1.72 per unit for K-Electric (KE) consumers on account of third-quarterly adjustment charges for the previous financial year.

The notification stated that a rise of Rs 1.25 per unit was approved under the adjustment period from January to March 2023, along with Rs 0.47 per unit sanctioned for the adjustment period from October to December 2022.

The national power regulatory, NEPRA, sent the official notification of the electric tariff hike to the federal government, meanwhile, electricity consumers in Karachi have to pay additional charges from January to March 2024 bills.