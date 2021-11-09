NEPRA jacks up electricity prices by Rs2.52 per unit

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has jacked up electricity tariff under fuel adjustment for the month of September making one unit of electricity Rs2.52 more expensive for the consumers, ARY News reported.

The price hike will apply from November bills, the notification of the NEPRA read and added that the increase will not be applicable on the lifeline and K-electric consumers.

With this increase, the collective burden borne by the people will be Rs90 billion.

Earlier in the month of October, the federal cabinet had approved an increase of Rs1.68 per unit in electricity price. said sources.

According to sources, the price had been jacked up in the wake of quarterly tariff adjustments. The new amount was charged in October’s bill from the consumers.

The approval was given through a circulation summary, the sources had said and added that National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) had decided to hike the electricity prices in the wake of quarterly tariff adjuments.

In a separate development earlier this week, the Karachi Chambers of Commerce boycotted the announcement of the public hearing by the power regulator to decide on power tariffs alleging the decisions are always preordained to favour Karachi Electric.

The business community of the KCCI alleged that the only reason of these public hearings, convened by the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority, is to please KE and the exercise is a rubber stamp event to legitimize the process.

