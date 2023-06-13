NEPRA jacks up power tariff

36.9 C
Tuesday, June 13, 2023
ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Tuesday jacked up the power tariff by Rs1.61 per unit, ARY News reported.

According to the notification issued by the power regulatory authority, NEPRA approved Rs1.61 per unit hike in electricity in the wake of the monthly fuel adjustment. The consumers have to pay the additional amount in June.

Furthermore, the increase in electricity cost will apply to all the consumer categories except lifeline consumers and KE users.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) requested an increase of Rs 2.1 per unit in the electricity tariff.

