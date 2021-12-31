NEPRA approves lowering electricity tariff   

ISLAMABAD: National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has decided to lower electricity prices in the country by Rs0.99 per unit, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the approval for lowering the electricity tariff has been given in terms of fuel adjustment for the last three months of the ongoing year 2021.

The decision has been conveyed to the federal government for issuing a notification in this regard so that the consumers could be provided with a relief of Rs22.48 billion.

On Wednesday, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has completed a hearing on the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) request to jack up electricity tariff by Rs4.33 per unit.

If the features provided by the CPPA were correct, the price of per unit electricity would be increased by Rs4.33 per unit and if proved incorrect, the power tariff would be jacked up Rs3.57 per unit.

According to details, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has completed the hearing regarding the increase in electricity prices for the month of November under month fuel adjustment.

NEPRA completed the conditional hearing on the increase of Rs3.57 per unit.

During the hearing, NEPRA said that it would review the data of CPPA and if the data is correct, an increase of Rs4.33 per unit will be notified.

The CPPA has stated in the application that 8.24 billion units of electricity had been generated in the month of November with a cost of Rs66 billion.

