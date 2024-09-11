NEPRA notifies major hike in power tariff

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has notified a major increase in power tariff, across Pakistan, including Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to NEPRA’s notification, the price of electricity was increased by Rs. 1.74 per unit for the April-June quarterly adjustment.

The notification stated that the additional revenue generated from the tariff increase will be collected over the next three months, from September to November.

This major price hike will result in an additional burden of Rs. 43 billion and 23 crore on consumers, as per the notification.

Earlier, after the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) approved K-Electric’s (KE) request for a hike in electricity tariff for Karachi consumers, the power utility sought another increase of Rs 3.09 under fuel charge adjustment (FCA).

READ: KE seeks Rs 3.09 per unit hike in power tariff

The KE sought Rs 3.09 hike under the fuel adjustment for the month of July which will be charged from the consumer in the electricity bills of November if the request is approved

The increase in electricity prices for KE consumers is expected to add a burden of over Rs 10 billion on Karachiites.

Prior to this, the NEPRA approved KE’s request for the hike under monthly fuel charge adjustments for the months of May and June.

The price of electricity was increased by Rs 2.59 per unit for May’s fuel adjustment and Rs 3.17 per unit for June’s fuel adjustment.

The increase in electricity prices for KE consumers to add a burden of over Rs 6.2 billion on Karachiites.