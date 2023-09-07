NEPRA okays increase in hydropower tariff

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Thursday approved the increase in tariff for hydropower electricity by 29 percent, ARY NEWS reported.

As per details, the average tariff for hydropower is set to increase from Rs 3.85 to Rs 4.96 per unit for 2022-23.

NEPRA also ordered the CPPA to conduct the capacity status of WAPDA hydropower stations.

The power regulatory authority directed that the capacity status should be conducted separately and the report of all the stations should be submitted to NEPRA.

Earlier in the month, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) launched an investigation into the issue of over-billing on faulty and slow-speed electricity meters.

According to NEPRA officials, Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) violated the law by allegedly issuing average bills to consumers.

NEPRA’s intervention follows reports of average charges being applied to technically sluggish meters, a violation of standard procedures.

LESCO customers, in some instances, have reportedly been billed for periods extending from six months up to a year, raising concerns over billing practices.

In response to numerous complaints, NEPRA has issued a show-cause notice to LESCO, demanding explanations for the alleged irregularities within 15 days.

Authorities have stated that the power supply company has to pay a fine of Rs 200 million if irregularities are found.