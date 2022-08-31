NEPRA okays Rs3.63 per unit refund for K-Electric consumers in July bills

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has approved a relief of Rs3.63 per unit for K-Electric consumers in the bills for July after the power utility suggested a relief of Rs3.47 per unit, ARY NEWS reported.

The reduction in power tariff under fuel adjustment charges will however, not be applicable on lifeline consumers.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that the K-Electric will likely refund Rs3.47 per unit to consumers in electricity bills for July after Nepra’s approval following less expense on fuel.

According to a spokesperson for K-Electric, a hearing for a negative fuel adjustment charges will be held today by Nepra and after approval from the regulatory body, the refund will be included in the electricity bills for the consumers.

“The consumers will get a relief after a decrease in fuel prices globally,” the power utility said.

“The tariff of electricity supplied from the Centre declined by 31 percent while RLNG prices went down by 16 percent,” the K-Electric spokesperson said. “The price of furnace oil however rose by 4 percent.”

The spokesperson added that they have submitted a request for overburdening the consumers by Rs14.53 per unit under quarterly adjustment charges for April to June. “The consumer will not be generally overburdened under uniform quarterly adjustment charges,” the power utility claimed.

On August 11, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Thursday increased the power tariff for K-Electric consumers by Rs11.10 per unit.

The approval was given in terms of fuel adjustment charges for June 2022 and the increase will not be applicable for lifeline consumers. The recent hike will be charged in the bills for August and September 2022, read the notification.

“(The FCA) shall be shown separately in the consumers’ bills on the basis of units billed to the consumers in the respective month to which the adjustment pertains,” said Nepra.

