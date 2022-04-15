NEPRA okays Rs4.85 per unit hike in electricity price

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Friday increased electricity price by Rs4.85 per unit under monthly fuel adjustment, ARY News reported.

The hike in the power tariff has been notified on account of the monthly Fuel Charges Adjustment (FCA) for the month of February, said NEPRA notification.

The power regulatory authority took the decision after conducting a hearing on the plea of Central Power Purchasing Agency (CCPA).

Read: NEPRA increases power tariff by Rs0.48 per unit

The amount will be received in the bills of April, it said adding that the increase in power tariff will put an additional burden on consumers.

Life consumers and K-Electric are exempted from the tariff hike, the notification stated.

Comments