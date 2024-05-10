NEPRA orders zero loadshedding during exams’ timing

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Friday directed all power distribution companies (DISCOs) and K-Electric to revisit all loadshedding activities, especially during exams’ timing.

The DISCOs and K-Electric were directed to take all necessary actions to comply with this directive, prioritising the smooth conduct of exams and the well-being of students, said a statement issued here.

Failure to adhere to this directive may result in further regulatory action.

“It is important that uninterrupted power supply is maintained for electricity consumers, with particular emphasis on ensuring no load shedding occurs during exam sessions,” it further said.

It has come to the notice of NEPRA, through various channels including print media, electronic media, and complaints received by NEPRA, that during exam sessions, distribution companies have been carrying out load shedding, it said.

This practice has caused significant disruptions for students appearing in exams, particularly during the duration of their exam papers, the statement said.

Though DISCOs are bound to supply continuous electric power to their eligible consumers, however, it is more important to recognise the critical importance of uninterrupted power supply during exam sessions, as any disruption can adversely affect the performance and concentration of students, ultimately impacting their academic achievements.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that power loadshedding occurred in several examination centers during the annual examination of class 9 and 10 under the Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK).

According to reports from various parts of Karachi, students are facing power failure problems despite hot weather conditions.

There was a malfunction in the electrical system at Government Girls Secondary Campus School, Jacob Line. The authorities failed to address the issue on the fourth day.

The students were forced to solve the exam question papers in hot conditions.

Due to sweating the exam copies of the student could be damaged and ultimately the performance of the students will also be affected.