NEPRA raises electricity tariff for Karachi

The National Electric Power Regulation Authority (NEPRA) on Wednesday approved the Federal government’s request to increase the power tariff for Karachi by Rs 0.57, ARY News reported.

According to details, NEPRA announced its reserved decision to increase the power tariff by 0.57 on Wednesday. KE and DISCO users will have to pay an additional Rs0.57 in August, September and October, the NEPRA notification said.

NEPRA decision read that the increase would be applied to all kind of users of Karachi except Life Line users. DISCO users have already paid the increased tariff, NEPRA added.

The approval for the tariff hike would be given by the Federal government. The government would issued a notification of the approval of the hike.

The increase has come at a time when Karachiites are already under severe distress due to unannounced power cuts. On July 29, with the increase in temperature in Karachi, the duration of power cuts in the metropolis reached upto 15 hours as electricity shortfall reached 800MW.

Areas including, North Karachi, Sir Syed Town, Shahnawaz Bhutto Colony, Yousuf Goth, Gadap, Kathor, Landhi, Malir, Shah Faisal Colony, Hijrat Colony, Liaqatabad, Ranchhor Line, PIB Colony, Jamshed Road, Orangi Town, Shah Faisal Colony, Baldia and Ittehad Town and other areas are facing power cuts.

