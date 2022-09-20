NEPRA rejects to revise power tariff for telecom companies

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Tuesday has rejected to revise power tariff for telecom companies, ARY News reported, citing sources.

Telecom companies moved NEPRA to revise industrial tariffs for the sector. The telecom companies said that the sector has been given the status of the industry by the government as per Finance Bill 2021.

The operational cost of the telecom sector is increasing due to increasing fuel and power prices, but the burden is not being transferred to the end user, they said in a plea in NEPRA.

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority in the initial hearing rejected the plea to lower the power tariff for the telecom companies, the sources said and added that telecom companies have decided to challenge the NEPRA decision.

Read more: NEPRA likely to cut KE power tariff by Rs4.21

Earlier in the day, it was reported that the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority is likely to slash the power tariff by Rs4.21 per unit for K-Electric (KE) consumers on account of fuel charges adjustment (FCA) for the month of August 2022.

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority will conduct a public hearing on KE’s petition for a reduction in power tariff on September 29. With the approval, the people of Karachi will get a relief of Rs7.21 billion. The KE consumers would get relief from next month’s electricity bill.

Comments